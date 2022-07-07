Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,369 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,618,894 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

