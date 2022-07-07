BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $508,542.93 and $258.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,410 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

