Bell Bank Acquires 565 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

