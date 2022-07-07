Bell Bank Acquires 71,697 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,697 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.8% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

