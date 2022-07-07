Bell Bank Acquires 750 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

