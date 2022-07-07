Bell Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

