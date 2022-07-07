Bell Bank Buys Shares of 202,000 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

