Bell Bank Grows Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,329. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.