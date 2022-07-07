Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

