Bell Bank Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,917 shares of company stock worth $6,330,090. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

