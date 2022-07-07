Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 56.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $184.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.02.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.44.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

