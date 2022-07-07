Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 20%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 259,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 177,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Belmont Resources alerts:

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.