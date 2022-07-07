Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 20%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 259,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 177,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)
