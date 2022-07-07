Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.