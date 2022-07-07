Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of HEIT stock opened at GBX 112.25 ($1.36) on Monday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

