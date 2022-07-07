Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.24). 260,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,825. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,630 ($19.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 554.41.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

