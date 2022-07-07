Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 473,614,770.32 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 57.94 per share, for a total transaction of 473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at 9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 59.08 per share, for a total transaction of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.49 per share, for a total transaction of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.27 per share, for a total transaction of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80.

NYSE:BRK-B traded down 0.04 on Thursday, reaching 275.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,444 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 299.45.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

