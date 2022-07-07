BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Volume Hits $286,463.00

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $286,463.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00701965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033938 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

