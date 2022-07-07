BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.