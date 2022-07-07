Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of BDT opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.
About Bird Construction (Get Rating)
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
