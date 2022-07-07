Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $69.87 million and $3.67 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00026532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

