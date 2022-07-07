BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Hits $451,365.75

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $451,365.75 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,062,913 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

