BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

