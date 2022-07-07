BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BTZ opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.