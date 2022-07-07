BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.