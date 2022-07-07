BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
