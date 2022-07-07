BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 17.02 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.96 and a twelve month high of 29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter.

