BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

