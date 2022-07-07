BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

