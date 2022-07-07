BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

MYI stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

