BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $20.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

