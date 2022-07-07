BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BHV opened at $13.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

