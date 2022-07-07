BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Reaches $276,562.09

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $276,562.09 and $372.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLink has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,968.84 or 0.99949703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

