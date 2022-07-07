Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $876.49 million, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 100.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

