Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

