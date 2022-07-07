Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,425,332 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)
Recommended Stories
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.