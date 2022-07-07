Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.59). Approximately 617,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,100,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.59).

The stock has a market cap of £801.00 million and a PE ratio of 935.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £40,138.80 ($48,605.96).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

