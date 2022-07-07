BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.70. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

