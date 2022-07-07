BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

