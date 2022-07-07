Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

