Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.22.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$42.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

