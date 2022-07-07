Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NVO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 6,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

