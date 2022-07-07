Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

