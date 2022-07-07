Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 6,905 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,893. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

