Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 322,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.