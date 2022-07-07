Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,050 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 286,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,950,598. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

