Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 20,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BRZE stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 677,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.79.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

