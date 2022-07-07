Brickley Wealth Management Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.84 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

