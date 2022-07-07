Brickley Wealth Management Sells 55 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,322 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

