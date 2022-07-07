Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Up 36,263.6%

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) rose 36,263.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 230 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Mountain Media (BMTM)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.