Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Up 36,263.6%

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) rose 36,263.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 230 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas.

