Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $52.75

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

