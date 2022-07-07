Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target at $19.83

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $409.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. RxSight had a negative net margin of 212.04% and a negative return on equity of 251.55%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. On average, analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RxSight by 73.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 96.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 214.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.