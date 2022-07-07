Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $37.52 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.